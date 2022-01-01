Seminar on Women Empowerment Held

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Dec 31: A seminar on “Women Empowerment in India” was held in Deomornoi Degree College under the aegis of the Political Science department in collaboration with IQAC of the said institution on Thursday. More than 30 students of the department presented their research papers on the topic. The seminar started with the lightening of an earthen lamp by Anita Devi, vice -principal of the college. Kamal Kumar Roy, assistant professor of Political Science department, Khoirabari College participating in the seminar as resource person said that education among the people as whole and among women in particular plays the key role in empowering women. Besides education, mental health of the civilians is another key factor to control gender inequality in the society, he added.

Makibul Hussain, HOD, Political Science department chaired the seminar. Besides faculty members Mainul Hoque and Dr Mousumi Deka, principal Dr Gitali Kalita, faculty members of other departments also were present.

Significantly, a poetry book “Kabi Kantha” was also released by Dr Gitali Kalita, principal on behalf of the Sahitya Parishad, Deomornoi Degree College in the same platform.