Semson Sing Ingti remembered on his 72nd birth anniversary

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 28: The 72nd death anniversary of Semson Sing Ingti, the architect of modern Karbi Anglong, was observed by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) at Old Semson Sing Ingti Park here on Friday.

However, no elected representative of the hill district was present in the programme.

As part of the programme, KAAC principal secretary Sanjev Kumar Das garlanded the statue of Semson Sing Ingti and paid floral tributes at New Semson Sing Ingti park. Later, a religious prayer meeting was conducted at Old Semson Sing Ingti park.

The life history of Ingti was read out by deputy director of cultural affairs Rani Terangpi.

A drawing competition was organised for school children on the occasion. The programme was attended by KAAC secretary Si-im Taro and Herolus Millik and joint secretary Nirupama Timungpi and Tenson Ingti.

On the occasion, the Diphu Regional Students’ Union (AASU) organised a district level prize money debating competition at Diphu Club.

Ajanta Lekthe (Diphu Don Bosco Higher Secondary School) was adjudged the best debater. He was awarded with a certificate and cash prize of Rs 6000. The first runners up was bagged by Pangri Teron (Don Bosco Junior College) and second runners up was bagged by Kamir Pratiksha Borah (Diphu Don Bosco Higher Secondary School). Cash prize of Rs 4000 and Rs 2,500 along with certificates respectively were awarded to the winners.

Best team went to Ajanta Lekthe and Anushka Teronpi of Diphu Don Bosco HS School and who were awarded with Rs 5,000 and certificates. While the first runners up best team was bagged by Bonti Ingti Katharpi and Pangri Teron of Don Bosco Junior College and the second runners up of best team was awarded to Karmir Pratiksha Borah and Sardili Terang.

Writer Bhaba Prasad Deuri was speaker for the debating competition while Prof. J D Thang Guite of Diphu Govt. College and lawyer Sarthe Ronghi were judges.

Hamren

The 72nd death anniversary of Semson Sing Engti, the architect of Karbi Anglong, was observed at KAAC branch secretariat here on Friday.

The programme was attended by EMs Mongalsing Timung, Rupsing Teron, West Karbi Angling deputy commissioner Syed Isfawuar Rahman and superintendent of police Ramandeep Jaur.