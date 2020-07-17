Send doc packing from DMCH, demands KYO

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 16: Karbi Youth Organisation (KYO) on Thursday demanded termination of services of Dr. Son Kumar Das, who was arrested on charges of molesting a young woman here on Wednesday.

In a press release here, the KYO also demanded cancellation of registration of Dr Das, who is a surgeon of Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The KYO also said the accused doctor has own plot of land at Jhilpar which is against the rule.

“He is not permitted to have own land as Karbi Anglong is administered by Sixth Schedule council,” it said.

The organisation also urged the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to look into the matter very seriously by cancelling the land patta which was issued illegally. Action should also be taken against the one who sold land to him, it also said.

The doubtful areas where land is illegally being sold by going against the Sixth Schedule in Diphu are Jhilpar, Harilal Basti, Birla, Matipung and the paddy field behind Rongnihang, etc. the KYO alleged.

Dr. Das was arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by a young woman alleging molestation by the doctor on Tuesday evening. She has said in front of the media that the doctor molested her on multiple occasions.

Social organisations in Karbi Anglong are up in arms against the doctor. The Karbi Students Association (KSA) has pasted posters against the doctor in town demanding he be given the severest punishment.