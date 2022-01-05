Senior Citizens Feted by Nagarik Mancha at Dhekiajuli

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Jan 4: “Senior citizens are the jewels of our society. They always play a pivotal role in the overall development of the society,” Ramesh Chandra Bora, a senior journalist and renowned educationist of Dhekiajuli area, said this while inaugurating a programme organised by the Dhekiajuli Nagarik Mancha at Swahid Udyan, Dhekiajuli to felicitate 98 notable senior citizens of the entire Dhekiajuli area on the first day of the new year. “Such kind of efforts of the organisation will make them bold and more energetic in serving the society during the days ahead,” he added. The programme started with lighting of ceremonial lamps and was conducted by Khagendra Nath Sarma, president, Dhekiajuli Mahkuma Nagarik Mancha. Tulsi Borthakur, vice chairman of Assam Textbook Production and Publication Corporation, Hemchandra Gautom, retired professor of Gauhati University, Dhruba Bhusan Mahanta, president of Dhekiajuli Sahitya Sabha, Karuna Dutta Bora, president of Pensioners Association, Dhekiajui, Surendra Nath Khanal, retired principal of Bargaon Naharbari Degree College, Prabhakar Barman, retired teacher, Benudhar Nath, adviser to Nagarik Mancha, Subarna Saikia, executive president of Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, Chandraprabha Saikia, teacher cum writer, Ram Bahadur Sutar and Naba Kumar Nath, retired teachers, also shared their views during the meeting where Sahitya Akademi award winner Chabilal Upadhyay was felicitated specially for his achievement. Narayan Phayel, general secretary of Dhekiajuli Nagarik Mancha hosted the programme while Gokul Bosnet, Suresh Tanti, Amya Rabha, Poly Hazarika and Shraban Kumar Bhargav shouldered different responsibilities. Among other dignitaries, Dhruba Prasad Nath and Bogirm Boro, president and executive president, Nagarik Mancha, Dr JK Nath, president of IMA, Dhekiajuli branch, Pradip Kumar Nath and Lalit Barua, ex president of Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha, Nila Kanta Kalita, general secretary of All Assam Citizens Forum, Bhagawan Baishya, ex president of Dhekiajuli Press Club, Amritmasi Daimari, ex president of Sonitpur district Boro Sahitya Sabha, Garga Rabha, ex president of Sonitpur dist Rava Sahitya Sabha, Kumud Borthakur, president Sanskrit Bharati, Assam branch, Nareswar Upadhyay, retired additional deputy commissioner, Riazuddin Ansari, retired in-charge principal, LOKD College, Dhekiajuli, Kula Prasad Sarma, retired professor, Robin Nath, retired principal, Prajapati Higher Secondary School, Phanindra Kalita, retired teacher, Bipin Chandar Sarma and Manik Baishya retired officer from education department, Prafulla Das, retired forest officer, Kajal Bora, principal, Lakshminath Bezbarua Academy, Anupama Das and Runjun Nath, president and secretary, Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, Dhekiajuli, Rambilash Jaiswal, Dhekiajuli Puja Committee, Debiprasad Adhikari, retired bank official, Baneswar Mirdha, Puspalal Upadhyay, Tikaram Bhattarai, Bhogeswari Devi, Narendra Nath Haloi, Swadesh Ghosh, Dal Bahadur Sutar, Gope Bahadur Thapa, Dal Bahadur Newar, Suren Biswas, Bimal Saha, Babul Mazumder, Sarat Nat, Laksheswar Nath, Jonaki Boro, Chandra Kotowal, Biswanath Saha, Aniruddha Tanti, Haricharan Basumatary, Jagadish Khanal, Debasish Saha, Satyabhusan Dey, Ripen Rabha were also present in the programme.