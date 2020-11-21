Senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi’s health worsens, needs dialysis

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 20: Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi’s health has further worsened on Friday.

Gogoi has been under non-invasive ventilation (NIV) in an ICU of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Medication has been given to keep his blood pressure under control. Gogoi’s health status is being shared with doctors of AIIMS and he is under constant observation.

“His saturation came down and he is on non invasive ventilation. He is maintaining a saturation of about 96 to 97 per cent. The worrying part is his urine flow has lessened. We have given a urine challenge test if we don’t succeed we will have to go for a dialysis,” said GMCH superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma said.

“Otherwise, he is stable, but drowsy and irritable. He cannot talk as he is in NIV. We are in touch with doctors from AIIMS who had earlier visited him. They are in the same opinion that whatever we are doing has to continue. There is no change in the treatment protocol,” Dr Sarma said.