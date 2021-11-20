Senior Journalist feted

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, Nov 19: The State Public Information Department felicitated senior journalist Pradip Ghosh on the occasion of National Press Day in Guwahati for his fearless journalism. Ghosh started his career as a photo journalist at a weekly paper named Boodhbar in 1990 and then as a local correspondent at Asomiya Pratidin in 1995. Later, he joined Pratidin Time, a private TV channel. Ghosh is better known for his bravery and fearless journalism in the region. The state government felicitated him on November 16, on the occasion of National Press Day. Later, local journalists of Dalgaon, Kharupetia and Bechimari, Dalgaon legislator Mazibur Rahman and various other individuals expressed happiness for his achievement in the field of journalism. Notably, Pradip Ghosh is the only journalist who bagged glory in the entire Darrang district.