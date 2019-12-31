Senior scribe Pranabjit Doloi passes away

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: Senior journalist Pranabjit Doloi has passed away at Health City Hospital here around 5.30 pm on Monday. Doloi was 50. He leaves behind wife, only son with other relatives and well-wishers.

Doloi was suffering from liver related ailments for some time. Started his career in The Sentinel Group as a reporter, Doloi later worked for satellite news channels including Dy365, Frontier TV, News Time Assam and News Network.

He also earned applauses as a documentary filmmaker. His last rites will be performed in North Guwahati on Tuesday and prior to that the city-based media fraternity will pay their last respects to Doloi at Guwahati Press Club by 9.30 am.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the sudden demise of Doloi and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members. He also prayed the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul.