Sept 15 to be peak for Assam, says Himanta

State’s COVID-19 count nearing 27,000 mark ** Inter-state movement relaxed on July 30, 31

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 22: The state’s COVID-19 count is nearing 27,000-mark with report of 1,680 fresh positive cases on Tuesday night even as state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that September 15 will be peak for the state in terms of COVID-19 cases.

“September 15 will be peak for Assam in terms of COVID-19 cases,” Sarma told newsmen here on Wednesday evening.

“The estimate has been made according to the mathematical models of the experts,” Sarma said.

The minister said the number of cases in the state will continue to rise throughout August and it may reach its peak on September 15.

“I believe the number of cases will come down after September 15,” Sarma claimed.

He mentioned that COVID-19 cases have been doubling in the state in every 12 days.

Sarma has inaugurated a Molecular Virology Laboratory at Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute in the city on Wednesday.

The laboratory set up at the cancer institute is the 15th laboratory in the state to test COVID-19 cases.

“Going ahead, our testing readiness and network of laboratories will determine our ability to contain a pandemic,” he said.

The state has witnessed highest single-day spike on Tuesday with report of 1,680 fresh cases on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 570 have been reported from Guwahati alone.

167 cases have been reported from Jorhat while 159 from Cachar district during the last 24 hours.

With this, the state’s COVID-19 count has gone up to 26,772. Currently, there are 8,672 active cases in the state.

With 18,152 tests carried out in 24 hours, the state’s positivity rate has gone upto 9.2%,” Sarma said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the state police force has registered a total of 948 COVID-19 cases till July 21, additional director general of police (ADGP) for law and order, GP Singh said in a tweet.

Singh mentioned that so far 599 police personnel have recovered from the infection.

“We’ve unfortunately lost two colleagues till date,” he tweeted.

Two police men – Hareswar Nath and NK Rajesh Narzary succumbed to the COVID-19 infection.

Guwahati city continued to be at the top in terms of COVID-19 cases reported in the state. So far, the capital city has recorded total 12,517 cases. 10,441 cases were found in Guwahati since July 1.

Meanwhile, the state government has restricted inter-district movement of individuals from Wednesday. The prohibition which was notified by chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on July 18 will remain in force until further orders.

Meanwhile, Assam Police has intensified the security in all districts to restrain the inter-district travel. However, the state government has decided to allow inter-district movement on July 30 and 31.

Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Paul Barua prohibited inter-district movement any individual from and to the district with effect from Wednesday until further order.

However, the movement will be allowed only for last rites and medical emergencies with permission from the deputy commissioners of the originating district.

While the movement of transportation of goods will continue uninterrupted.

Namrup

After Guwahati, Jorhat and Nagaon, the fear of community transmission gripped Namrup town in Dibrugarh district.

Eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. They do not have travel history.

Hailakandi

11 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 769

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 11 positive cases on Wednesday, two have been detected under Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). Altogether 64 cases have been found positive under RAT so far. 130 swab results turned out to be negative.

74 persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the total number of persons released to 527. The number of active cases in the district is presently 240.

Two COVID-19 positive patients viz., Mangoli Rani Das, 53, and Foijul Haque Barbhuiya, 65, breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

102 persons are under facility quarantine centres while 6,242 under home quarantine.

Of the 13,502 swab samples taken, 11,211 turned out to be negative. Swab results of 680 persons are awaited.