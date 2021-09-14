Setback for Cong in Duarbagori as top brass leave party en masse

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 13: The Congress party has suffered a major setback in 26 Duarbagori Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency with the top brass leaving the party en masse.

Following the resignation of president of Duarbagori Mandal Congress Committee (DMCC), Rensing Teron along with vice chairman of SM & IT, Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC), Joshua Engti and active Congress worker of Duarbagori Constituency, Semson Engti on August 23 who altogether joined the BJP on September 11 in presence of BJP MAC Richard Tokbi.

The Congress at the primary level is being weakened further in Duarbagori with Gaon Buras and Sarkari Gaon Buras, previously allied with the Congress (I) have now aligned with the incumbent BJP MAC of Duarbagori Constituency, Richard Tokbi.

In the last few days several notable Congressmen like general secretary of Duarbagori Mandal Youth Congress Committee (DMYCC), Nikhilson Rongphar, general secretary (GS) of Deihori PCC, Jelsing Engti, assistant GS Deihori PCC, Projen Engti, general secretary of Deithor Primary Youth Congress Committee (PYCC), Gulson Tisso, GS of Deithor PCC, Probinson Terang, assistant GS Deithor PCC, Gobin Tokbi, GS of Thedong PCC, Jackyson Rongpi, Deithor SGB, Khorsing Hanse, GB Thedong, Probin Rongpi, GB Sarthe Terang and Jiten Terang are among several hundreds of Congress (I) and regional party workers who have ditched their party and joined the BJP under the leadership of MAC Richard Tokbi.

They will be formally welcomed into the BJP in the Peace and Development Rally soon to be held in Duarbagori where more are likely to join the BJP.

