Seven from Nagaon sell kidneys in Kolkata through illegal human organ traffickers 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 14: Amidst the sensational rise in illegal trade of human organs among the poor villagers at Nellie in Morigaon district, more cases of such organ smuggling are surfacing in the state. Poor victims from Hujgaon, on the outskirts of Nagaon town, have sold their kidneys to wealthy beneficiaries in a Kolkata based hospitals recently due to pursuance as well as instigation of a gang of human organ traffickers. Besides, three more people from the same village were on the verge of being trapped by the same brokers.

Speaking to the local media persons, one victim Raju Das admitted, on Wednesday, that he along with his wife Manju Das donated their kidneys to two wealthy beneficiaries in Kolkata in return for Rs 5 lakh per kidney by a man who took them to a Kolkata-based hospital recently.

Expressing high concern over the issue, the villagers from Hujgaon appealed to the state government to rescue the people who were being trapped by such people in Kolkata and also urged it to take stern actions against those who are involved in the trade of human organs.

Meanwhile, one Nantu alias Plaban Borthakur of Nagaon Jajori area has surfaced in the entire trade of human organs racket. The villagers further went on a rampage on Wednesday while appealing to the concerned department to take exemplary action against Borthakur, his wife, and other associates involved in the trade.