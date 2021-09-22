Several join BJP in KA

HT Correspondent

DEITHOR, Sept 21: Several grassroots leaders of Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) have joined the BJP in presence of Duar Bagori Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Richard Tokbi, who is also the chairman of Forest Development Board, at Forest IB, Deithor, Karbi Anglong.

Presidents of Primary Congress Committee, Sarthe Teron and Harish Hanse, assistant general secretaries, Baliram Terang and Rajesh Terang, treasurer, Suresh Rongphar and nine other members ditched their party and joined the BJP.

Chairman of VDC Sarkoi Rongphar, chairman of Dolamara Municipal Board, Mongolsing Terang, chairman of Deithor Municipal Board, Jacob Tokbi and secretary of Deithor LAMPS, Jiten Teron were also present.

In the last two months, Congress leaders and regional party leaders have joined the BJP and they will be given the official welcome into the BJP at the Peace and Development Rally slated to be held later this month.