Several Shops Gutted in Fire

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 24: A devastating fire broke out at Umlapher town and gutted shops under Ulukunchi Police Station in West Karbi Anglong.

According to an eyewitness president of Upper Chinthong Defense Committee (UCDC), Kamsing the fire broke out around 11 am due to gas leakage from an LPG cylinder from a shop owned by Bolaram Thapa.

Land documents including cash of more than Rs. 1 lakh and jewellery with a total estimated value of Rs. 30 lakhs were lost in the fire. No one was hurt in the incident.