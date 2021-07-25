Sexagenarian jabbed twice within minutes in Bokajan  

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, July 24: In a shocking incident, a sexagenarian was administered two doses of Covid vaccine within minutes here on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Balipathat MPHC in Bokajan where the sexagenarian, Horumai Saikia, a resident of Deopani had gone to receive her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Saikia, after receiving her first dose of vaccine was kept seated on the inoculating chair when another nurse at the camp administered a second dose of vaccine without being aware that the lady had just received the first dose a couple of minutes back.

The grandson of the lady who was watching his grandmother from outside the window of the vaccination centre tried to stop the nurse but in vain as the nurse had already administered the second dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, the grandson of the lady who accompanied her to the vaccination centre has alleged negligence on part of the MPHC authorities that led to his grandmother being inoculated twice.

The old lady is currently stable and under observation at the health centre.