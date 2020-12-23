SFI, DYFI undertake ‘Where is my job’ stir at Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 22: Jorhat units of Students Federation of India (SFI) and the students wing of CPI (M) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of CPM undertook a stir entitled, ‘Where is my Job’.

A large number of protestors gathered on the AT Road near the Bisturam Baruah Hall to participate in the statewide protest by the organisations against the BJP-led government of Assam to provide jobs.

The protestors shouted slogans calling for dislodging of the government in the 2021 assembly elections.

They submitted a memorandum with a eight point charter of demands to the chief minister through the deputy commissioner’s office here.

The protestors stated that the prior to the elections BJP-led government at the Centre had promised 2 crore jobs and 5 lakh jobs by the state government. However, both the governments led by the saffron party miserably failed to deliver on their promises.

As per the report published by State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), the unemployment figures in Assam increased by 4 lakh after this government came to power in 2016.

It was further seen that the level of anomalies and corruption increased in all the government exams held for recruitment of personnel.

It was also seen that the kin and associates of BJP leaders were also embroiled in this corruption.

The investigations ordered by the government to probe corrupt practices was just an eye wash, the organisations said.

In spite of all this the BJP is boasting of winning more than 100 seats in the 2021 elections.

This campaign will be carried out statewide till the penultimate day of voting.

The educated youths of Assam, the students and people will give befitting reply to the government’s duping by way of ballots.

Social security and employment should be the main issues in the ensuing elections.

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) offered shraddhanjali to the 42 farmers who have died due to the biting cold while participating in the ongoing massive protest against the three farm laws at the Delhi border.

The Jorhat unit of CPI (M) lit earthen lamps near the Millenium Park at Baruah Chariali in their memory.