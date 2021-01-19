Shah to visit Kokrajhar on Jan 24, to chair NEC plenary session

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/KOKRAJHAR, Jan 19: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Kokrajhar on January 24 to attend the inaugural programme of the first anniversary of third Bodo Peace Accord (known as BTR Accord) at Green Field Bodofa Nwgwr.

The first anniversary of the third Bodo Peace Accord, which was signed between the Centre, state government, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and four factions National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) in New Delhi on January 27, will begin with a four-day-long programme from January 24.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are also expected to attend the inaugural programme.

On Tuesday, additional director general of police (ADGP) LR Bishnoi has visited Green Field Bodofa Nwgwr to take the stock of preparedness of the celebration.

A total of 15 companies of security forces have been deployed in the BTR accord day celebration where over 3 lakh people are expected to attend the grand celebration.

In addition to this, Shah will also chair the 69th plenary session of North Eastern Council (NEC) to be held in Shillong on January 23 and 24.

The meeting would be attended by MoS DoNER and NEC vice chairman Dr Jitender Singh and Governors and chief ministers of eight Northeastern states and other members.

Senior officials from the states and key ministries of the Union government are also expected to be present on the occasion.

Dr Jitendra Singh held a meeting with senior officers of DoNER and NEC in New Delhi to review the preparedness and modalities for the 69th Plenary Session.

During the two-day session there will be presentations from ministry of DoNER, NEC, the state governments as well as selected central ministries on various developmental initiatives and future plans for the Northeast.