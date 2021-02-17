Shah to visit Nagaon, Diphu on Feb 25

HT Bureau

DIPHU/NAGAON, Feb 16: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Nagaon and Diphu on February 25 to kick off election campaign for the saffron party.

Shah will visit the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrova on the day after his arrival.

He will also visit the newly-constructed largest Shiva temple of Asia “Maha Mritunjay Mandir” at Barhampur Bherbheri village.

A high level security team, visited the temple at Barhampur Bherbheri to review the security measures at the temple on Tuesday.

The Union minister will also visit Karbi Anglong district on the day same day. He will also address a public meeting at Nurak Aklam, Den Arong in Karbi Anglong.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang , East Karbi Anglong BJP president Dhonsing Teron, , MP Horensing Bey, deputy chairman Ritesh Enghi, MLA Joyram Engleng and along with BJP workers visited the place to review preparedness for the meeting.