Sharjeel Imam brought to Guwahati; remanded to 4-day police custody

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 20: Sharjeel Imam, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student arrested last month for his “cut-off Assam” remark was brought to Guwahati on Thursday by the Assam Police.

Imam had been arrested by the Delhi Police in Jehanabad in Bihar and was handed over to a team of the Assam Police in New Delhi on Wednesday by the Patiala House court and taken to Assam by train.

“The team with Imam reached Guwahati today. He was immediately produced in a court. We had requested the court for four days police remand and the same has been granted,” Nabaneet Mahanta, additional deputy commissioner of police (crime), Guwahati told reporters here.

The Assam Police had registered a case against Imam after his video stating that Assam should be cut-off from the rest of India, during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, went viral in social media.

The police will interrogate Imam during the next few days and might take him to different locations in the state.

Earlier in the day, Imam’s brother Muzzammil had alleged that Sharjeel was brought to Assam in a “secretive manner” and that his family was worried about his safety.

“My brother Sharjeel Imam has been taken to Assam in a secretive manner without informing his counsel and family. We are all concerned about his safety and well being. He has nothing to hide and has been actively cooperating in the investigation,” Muzzammil wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) shouted slogans like “Sharjeel Imam murdabad”, “Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaron saalon ko” when Sharjeel arrived in at Guwahati railway station.

Some protestors have tried to beat him up at Guwahati railway station defying the security dragnet.