Sharjeel Imam flown back to Delhi

GUWAHATI, July 19: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, who was booked for sedition after his ‘cut of Assam from India’ statement was taken to Delhi from Guwahati Central Jail on Saturday.

A team of special cell of Delhi Police took the custody of Sharjeel from the Guwahati Central Jail and was flown to the national capital.

The JNU student was arrested on January 23 from Bihar’s Jehanabad after several raids by the crime branch were conducted in Bihar, Mumbai and other places.

The PhD student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Centre for Historical Studies has been booked on sedition and other charges after purported videos of his alleged inflammatory speeches made during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were circulated on social media.

An FIR was registered against him by Delhi Police on January 25 under IPC sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting or attempting to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever) among others.

This investigation is related to the funding of riots and larger conspiracy. He will be brought on a production warrant to Delhi and then will be arrested by the cell.

Earlier too he was arrested by Delhi police for making provocative speeches. This speech was given in Aligarh and cases were registered by several police forces across the country.