Sharjeel Imam to be brought to Guwahati today

Delhi court extends Imam’s police remand by 3 days

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 3: Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested in a sedition case over his controversial “cut off-North-East-from-India” remark, will be brought to Guwahati for interrogation on Tuesday, official sources informed here on Monday.

A team of Assam Police is camping in the nation capital to take the custody of Imam and bring him to Guwahati for interrogation, sources said.

A Delhi court on Monday extended the police custody of Sharjeel Imam by three days.

Imam was produced at the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening amidst high security, said advocate Mishika Singh, appearing for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar in the matter.

Imam was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh.

He was brought to Delhi the next day. The court had earlier sent Imam to a five-day police custody.

The state police have already made the requisition (based on a case filed) in the crime branch of the city police here. “We want Sarjeel Imam in Guwahati because we apprehend that the violence we have seen in Guwahati on December 11 and 12 must have some connection with his outcry…,” Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in sideline of a surrender ceremony here on Friday.

Sarma had said police are analysing “certain information” received from the Central Forensic Laboratory regarding the role of the PFI in the violence here.

Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had said Assam Police will bring Imam to Guwahati after taking a production warrant for interrogation.

The JNU student, who was booked for sedition for his provocative speeches had stoked controversy with his “cut off Assam from India” remark.

He has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Separately, a case has been registered against the JNU student by the Uttar Pradesh Police for his controversial speech delivered during the students’ protest at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel is heard saying: “If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this.”

“It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us,” he is heard saying further in the video.