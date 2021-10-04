Sherman Ali remanded to two-day police custody 

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 3: Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali, who was arrested by police on Saturday for making ‘communal and provocative’ remarks, has been remanded to two-day police custody.

The police sought him in 10-day custody but the court granted only for a two-day police remand.

Sherman Ali’s lawyer has requested the court to make arrangements for medical treatment as he is suffering from diabetes and cardiology.

The case (No. 520/21) has been filed under Section 153/153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code against Sherman Ali at Panbazar police station.

Besides, another case (No. 3598/21) was filed against Sherman at Dispur police station under Sections 153/153 (A), 294/500 of the IPC.

The Congress MLA was arrested on the charge of sedition over his ‘provocative’ remarks on the eviction drive in Assam’s Darrang district, police said on Sunday.

Ahmed was detained from his MLA quarter in Dispur on Saturday and taken to the Panbazar police station for interrogation before being arrested, they said.

Several organisations, including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the BJP’s youth wing BJYM, filed police complaints against the legislator over his remarks.

The state Congress had also issued him a notice for his ‘communally provocative’ statements ahead of the bypolls in the state, and sought a reply within three days.

Ahmed had made the remarks while reacting to assertions by some leaders of the BJP-led ruling alliance that the alleged encroachers in Sipajhar area of Darrang district ‘had killed’ eight people in 1983 during the six-year-long Assam agitation.

Ahmed had allegedly said that the eight people who died in the 1983 agitation were ‘not martyrs, but killers’, as they were involved in slaughtering people from the minority community of the Sipajhar area where Gorukhuti is located. He had purportedly said that ‘the attack’ on the eight people was an act of ‘self defence’ by the Muslim population of that area.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.