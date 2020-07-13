Shiladitya bowls another political googly

Hojai MLA to take political sanyas from BJP, flays state leadership

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, July 12: BJP MLA from Hojai Shiladitya Dev on Sunday said he will take “political sanyas” from the saffron party, which he will announce formally on July 14.

“However, I will not join any other party or will continue to work for the people. I will continue to work for the uplift of society,” Dev said while interacting with media persons at his residence here on Sunday.

“There is no fixed reason to retire from BJP. There are many reasons. I cannot mention all at ones here and I will give my report card in upcoming October at the residents of Hojai, what developmental works I have done as a MLA during my tenure for the constituency.” Dev said.

“I am not a person who will shark from responsibility. I will be taking retirement as BJP member not as MLA,” he said.

“I will formally announcement of my retirement from the party after a discussion with my well wishers and party workers on July 14,” Dev said while interacting with media persons at his residence at here on Sunday.

Dev alleged that the Pradesh BJP has been controlled by a: muna Luwa manuh” (bag holding man). “Time will not so far when BJP will have to bear the loss for dirty politics,” he said.

“Since 30 years I have been serving BJP but I never sought any position. Whatever responsibility was given to me, I fulfilled that and never complained. I never did any lobby to get ministerial berth, Can anyone blame that I have ever called media for any conspiracy against government? or ever took any delegation to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for demanding any ministerial berth?” he said.

“I have closely worked with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Union home minister LK Advani, former BJP national president Pramod Mahajan, former Union minister Susma Swaraj and many other leader. I know what are BJP’s value, principles and ethics,” Dev said.

“But today I saw no principle and policy in the party in the state. If such a situation is allowed to continue people will kick us out in the next 10 years. So it is good for me if I take retirement now. It’s like a game of cricket, if you think you are not fit to play, it’s better for the country that you should be out of the squad,” Dev said.

“Just 10 months are left of my term. I will continue to work for welfare of the People of Hojai as I did in last four years. But it doesn’t mean that I will join any other party or leave working for the people,” he added.

“Since last five days, I have call up Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass. He picked my phone only on yesterday and said I will talk to you later. Since then I got no reply, so through whatsapp, I have informed him about my retirement,” the BJP MLA said.

“Pradesh BJP has not policy. I cannot proceed further with a party which has no rule and proper policy. There is no one leader in Pradesh BJP now, even for small things we need to say many others, it’s completely disappointing,” Dev said.