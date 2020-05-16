Shiladitya’s statement enough of BJP’s syndicateraj: Cong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 16: BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev’s statement once again proved that the BJP-led government has been running syndicate in the state since its inception, Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) said here on Saturday.

BJP MLA from Hojai, Shiladitya Dev on Friday alleged that there are large scale anomalies in implementation of various schemes by the state panchayat and rural development department,

“Dev was made a straightforward allegation and rightly done. His boldness is appreciated,” Engti said.

Dev said the state panchayat and rural development department is a worthless department and there are many irregularities in implementation of schemes by this department.

Dev and Lumding MLA Sibu Mishra were not invited to a review meeting held by minister of state for panchayat and rural development Naba Kumar Doley with officials at Hojai district at Sankardev Nagar on Thursday.

“It was not a Congress leader, but a BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev who blamed his own party and government. Dev himself said that the panchayat & rural development department is worthless and marred with anomalies in his own constituency Hojai. The two development blocks of Jugijaan and Dhanphukuri are run by a BJP leader from Guwahati who is involved in corrupt practices,” KADCC vice president Ratan Engti said addressing a press conference here.

“BJP has been running syndicates in sand, coal, stone, egg and supari business. But when we raised the issue, they downplay it. Yesterday Shiladitya Dev’s statement proved against that the saffron party is running syndicate,” Engti said.

“Various syndicates are operating In Karbi Anglong under BJP ruled Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). From block office to appointments in government departments and in syndicate the BJP is involved. Even during this lockdown illegal mining of coal is going on,” Engti said.

Engti alleged that the card holders of National Food Security Act (NFSA) have not got the full quantity of subsidised rice. The rice is being distributed to all. He also said the Congress is taking steps to bring back the stranded workers of Karbi Anglong from other states and districts.

About the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) to farmers, KADCC general secretary Dr. Mongve Rongpi said, “This scheme which is a direct financial aid to farmers but in many places the real farmers are not benefitted. Their names are left out in the list, while those who are not farmers have their names included. There is anomalies in providing financial aided to farmers.”