Shillong Chamber Choir to host online concert

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: The Shillong Chamber Choir is all set to host an online concert, ‘Come Home Christmas’ which not just promises to be a feast for the ears but an experience to rejuvenate the very core of one’s soul. The proceeds from the concert will go to Genesis Foundation, an NGO supporting treatment of children with Congenital Heart Defects in India.

Notably, Genesis Foundation facilitates medical treatment for critically ill under-privileged children suffering from Congenital Heart Defects (CHD). The foundation has lent support to more than 3000 children so far, who belonged to the families where the parents and caregivers were unable to afford the treatment of their children. Curated by Neil Nongkynrih, “Come Home Christmas” is also the name of the latest album of the choir, which comprises a fusion of classic Christmas songs.

Neil Nongkynrih, founder and director, Shillong Chamber Choir said, “The Shillong Chamber Choir and I are privileged and honoured to do this fundraising concert, especially if the talent that God has given us can help save lives of little children and even more so, for those who cannot afford treatment. We salute Prema Sagar and the entire team at Genesis Foundation for being one of those trusted charities, who have actually fulfilled the spirit of Christmas.”

Talking about the choir, Prema Sagar, the founder trustee of Genesis Foundation said, “This year has undoubtedly been difficult for many people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we couldn’t think of a better way to bring some festive cheer into the homes of everyone. The amazing and talented Shillong Chamber Choir join us this Christmas to Save Little Hearts as they release their new album ‘Come Home Christmas’. We believe that music is a binding force which brings people from different walks of life together and unites them to our cause while filling their souls with nostalgic music with a Shillong Chamber Choir twist.”