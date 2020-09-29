Shillong-Delhi direct flight shortly: Conrad 

Meghalaya tourism website — ‘Check into Nature’ — launched

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Sept 28: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday formally launched the new website of Meghalaya Tourism – ‘Check into Nature’ through video conference.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of the department for the comprehensive website that will greatly benefit tourists visiting Meghalaya.

Emphasising on connectivity as an integral part of the travel and tourism industry the chief minister also said that the Government is putting all efforts to improve air connectivity to major cities across the country.

“Air connectivity is very important for our state. Very soon we will be having direct flights from Delhi to Shillong and subsequently the Government plans to expand this to include other major cities across the country,” the Chief Minister said.

The chief minister said that the past couple of months have been difficult for the tourism sector as a result of restrictions and closures due to the pandemic and adaptive measures need to considered and implemented in order to attract and promote Meghalaya as a safe travel destination post-Covid.

“The challenges we face are multiple. We need to look at safety measures, we need to build the confidence of the visiting tourists, overall we need to adapt to this entire situation to take maximum advantage to attract visitors because I feel there will be a decline in people travelling to outside locations and we will see a lot of domestic tourists coming into our state,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister also launched the Restart Tourism pamphlet during the function. Restart Tourism is an initiative to promote safe and sustainable tourism practices by putting in place conscious principles to be adopted by all tourism stakeholders in the state.