Shillong gets synthetic athletic track, football ground

Rijiju launches ARPS as first Khelo India sports school in NE

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Jan 4: Union minister of state for youth affairs and sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday inaugurated the synthetic athletic track and field and the synthetic football ground at SAI Training Centre, NEHU Campus here.

Addressing the gathering, Rijiju said that Meghalaya and other North Eastern states have a huge potential in producing athletes to compete in national and international events.

The development of various sporting infrastructure plays a very important role in honing the skills of athletes. Stating that the development of sports has recently been added as a subject of priority under the North Eastern Council, he urged the youngsters of the state to approach the Council in availing the various sporting facilities available.

He also added, Shillong being a high altitude area, the training centre will act as a form of acclimatization for athletes from other parts of the state for a varied period of time. SAI Training Centre, Shillong has the potential in becoming a centre of excellence in the country, he added.

Others present on the occasion were Isawanda Laloo, deputy commissioner, East Khasi Hills, W A M Booth, director of Sports & Youth Affairs, Meghalaya, Sylvester Nongtnger, SP, East Khasi Hills, Subhas Basumatary, SAI, regional director, NER among others.

Meanwhile, Rijiju launched the Assam Rifles Public School (ARPS) in Shillong as a Khelo India Sports School.

“It is a historic beginning of a journey for the Assam Rifles Public School and this Khelo India sports centre will be nurturing young boys and girls, who will in the long run bring medals from the Olympics,” Rijiju said while addressing on the occasion.

At present, 9 sports schools have been approved across the country, out of which 5 are managed by defence and para-military forces.

In the North-east region, Assam Rifles Public School is the first Sports School announced under Khelo India scheme.

The Government shall now bear the expenses for Talented Sports Students of the school in terms of lodging, boarding, education expenses, competition exposure, insurance and medical, sports training and support, salary of coaches and support staff, sports equipment and more.