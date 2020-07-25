Shocked by what has happened: Prince William, Kate Middleton on Kaziranga floods

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 24: Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton expressed concern and distress over the devastation in floods in Kaziranga National Park caused by heavy rain which has killed many animals and affected the livelihood of several people.

The park has been hit by three waves of flood so far this year with 85 per cent of its area being submerged in waters that has killed 125 animals, including 12 rhinos.

The forest authorities have rescued 153 animals from drowning in the park, the official report of the park here said.

Of 223 forest camps 135 have been affected while six have been vacated due to the floods.

In a letter to the park’s director P Sivakumar, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they were heartbroken to hear about the appalling devastation to the Kaziranga National Park and its wildlife caused by very heavy monsoon flooding.

“Catherine and I were heartbroken to hear about the appalling devastation to Kaziranga National Park and its precious wildlife caused by the very heavy monsoon flooding,” he said in the letter.

“We have the happiest memories of our visit to Kaziranga in April 2016 and are shocked by what has happened,” he said.

“The deaths of so many animals, including one-homed rhino, is deeply upsetting. We know from our visit how dedicated all the staff in Kaziranga are in caring for the park’s wildlife, and can only begin to imagine what a difficult time this must be,” he also said.

“Catherine and I greatly admire all the work that you and the rangers at Kaziranga are doing to risk your own safety, rescue animals and contain the damage,” he further said in the letter.

“The loss of life and livelihoods in Assam as a result of the flooding, coming on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, is deeply distressing. We offer our deepest condolences to all those affected,” he added.