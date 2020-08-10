Shopkeepers, staff violate COVID-19 regulations at Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 9: The Jorhat district administration setting an August 13 deadline triggered the thronging of hundreds of shopkeepers and their employees at the two rapid antigen testing centres in the town.

The aim was to get everyone tested, so that they could reopen their business establishments from Monday without any fear of contagion. However, the situation turned ironic when all COVID-19 protocols went for the toss at the testing centres.

As per the new order passed by the administration on August 7, all shops could be opened in Jorhat from Monday (August 10) provided the shop-owners and their employees produced a Covid-19 negative certificate from August 13 onwards, failing which they would face charges and fines.

The president of Upper Assam Chamber of Commerce Duli Chand Agarwal on Sunday called up the Speaker of the Assam legislative Assembly and Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami seeking his intervention for revision of the order by the district administration so that there is no deadline and the opening of shops and testing is carried out in a simultaneous manner.

He further suggested that mobile rapid antigen testing vans must go from shop to shop in different areas on any given day and test the owners and employees or circle around different wards simultaneously.

While questioning whether there were sufficient number of technicians at the Centre to cater to such large numbers, Goswami further said that he would like to request the district administration to open up more RAT centres to ease the pressure on these two centres and the hassled technicians who had to work under such a risky conditions.

“In such testing times when shopkeepers are facing heavy losses, the district administration should not harass them more by setting such short deadlines,” he said.

Police had to intervene time and again to manage the restless crowds pushing and shoving each other and breaking the serpentine queues without social distancing in front of the Govt Girls HS and MP school and Marwari Thakurbari, the two designated Covid 19 Rapid antigen testing centres.

On Saturday about 200 people had to return home untested after waiting for hours in the sun after the clock had struck four and allegedly the kits had also got exhausted in one of the centres.

Expressing alarm at the jostling queues, former Jorhat MLA and AICC secretary Rana Goswami said that this will only spread the virus and not contain it as envisioned.