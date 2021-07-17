Shops at New Market razed in Hojai 

HOJAI, July 16: In an eviction drive carried out on Friday by Hojai Police in association with Hojai Municipal Board at New Market, several unauthorised shops were razed. Notably, on the direction of the circle officer, Hojai Revenue Circle, and executive officer, Hojai Municipal Board, the drive was taken out against encroachers who have illegally possessed the government property. “More such drives will be carried out in the district in future,” informed an official.