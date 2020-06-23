Shops remain close after 24-hour bandh withdrawn

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 22: Dibrugarh unit Hindu Kranti Dal (HKD) on Monday withdrew the 24-hour bandh called in protest against the alleged killing of 20-year old youth Saurav Das of Lezai in Dibrugarh.

The body of Saurav Das was recovered from Sessa River on Sunday by a team of National Disaster Response Force(NDRF). Saurav was a resident of Dewanbari village under Borbaruah police station.

Additional SP(HQ) Padmanav Baruah said that on Sunday afternoon Saurav’s body was fished out from Sessa River by NDRF team. Baruah said they have sent the body for post mortem at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

“On June 19, Saurav went to Rahimuddin Ali’s resident and a heated argument broke between them and they chased him away. Right now we cannot ascertain anything because our investigation is going on. We have arrested three members of Rahimuddin Ali’s house,” Baruah added.

Rahimuddin Ali, Moni Begum and Akbar Ali were arrested in this connection.

Tension has been prevailing in the Lezai area of Dibrugarh after the incident. Local residents of Lezai on Saturday blockade NH 37 in protest against the alleged murder of the 20-year old youth Saurav Das.

The irate mob burnt tyres in protest against the killing and demand for capital punishment of the culprits.

Dibrugarh district administration promulgated section 144 of CrPC in Dibrugarh in view of deteriorating law and order situation at Lezai and Bordoibam areas. Any violation of this order is punishable under section 188 of IPC.

Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha on Monday held a peace meeting at DC conference hall. Several organisations, senior citizens and residents of Dibrugarh participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh police urged the business establishment to open their shops and assured for security but many of the shops remained closed after the bandh was withdrew by the Hindu outfit.