Shortage of Covid vaccine concerns AIUDF  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 11: Amid the spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the state, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party on Sunday expressed serious concerns over the reported shortage of Covid vaccines in the state.

Shortage of vaccine will aggravate the Covid cases in the state, AIUDF general secretary Aminul Islam said in a statement here on Sunday.

“As the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has hit the state, the spread of the deadly virus has already started. Several people have already been infected with the virus, and reports of deaths have also come to light. Therefore, both the health department and the people should also take the matter seriously and remain alert,” Islam said.

The AIUDF has also urged the Central government to take up the matter seriously and responsibly arrange Covid vaccines for the state at the earliest.

However, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma denied that there is a shortage of vaccines in the state.

“Due to high demand of Covid vaccines, there might have been a shortage in other states, however, in Assam, we have 2 lakh doses as of now. No shortages yet, and we are about to receive 3 to 4 lakh vaccines by April 13,” Sarma told reporters here.

A day after a tussle with states over claims of deficit of Covid-19 vaccines, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has maintained that there is no shortage of shots in the country.

“All the claims of states are baseless and the Centre is supplying vaccines to all states equitably irrespective of the ruling party. The Central government is working very hard in controlling the pandemic and speeding up the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme and states should support it instead of playing politics,” Harsh Vardhan told media. “Whichever states are reporting to us about shortages, we are supplying adequate vaccines without delay,” he said.

Reports of vaccine shortage came from various states majorly from Maharashtra. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the objective is to vaccinate about 1.77 crore people in the priority group and for these, 40 lakh vaccines should be supplied every week.

Meanwhile the government is also working on speeding up the vaccination processes digitally. “Supply of vaccine, capacity to vaccinate and demand for the vaccine are crucial determinants. Vaccination aims to cover people who need the vaccine and not those who want it with the responsibility of state government and local authorities to prevent vaccine wastage,” said Ram Sewak Sharma, chairman of Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to combat Covid-19 and member, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC).