Shortage of vaccines trouble beneficiaries in Sivasagar 

SIVASAGAR, May 25: Shortage of vaccines in Sivasagar has hit the beneficiaries hard in the district as hundreds of people, especially of the age group 18-44 have continued to throng the vaccination centre set up at Sivasagar Govt HS School by the health administration recently. Earlier, the centre was in the Urban Health Centre at the Old Civil Hospital campus which witnessed serpentine queues every day.

Large number of vaccine seekers used to surfing the internet has sought out vaccination centres in other districts where slot is available. Health workers have also found it difficult to manage the large crowds every morning as vaccine supplies till date have remained low.

It is very surprising that most of the people threw social distancing norms in the air at vaccine centres. Many of them were seen not wearing masks.

Dr Udayaditya Rajkumar, senior health officer, said on Tuesday that 3 persons from among the crowd in Sivasagar Govt HS on Monday tested positive and thereby making the possibility of a social transmission all the more likely in Sivasagar.

Senior scribes Muktab Hussain and Pawan Agarwal, present in the HS School campus on Tuesday, urged the deputy commissioner to take necessary steps to decongest the vaccination centres.

Meanwhile 214 persons, highest number so far, tested Covid-19 positive within 24 hours on Monday. As many as 3,946 persons were tested on the same day.

One person died on Monday night taking the tally to 39. Dr Gayatri Senapaty, in-charge of Covid-19 testing, said that people should not resort to panicking as number of positive cases will go up given increasing number of tests.

However, positivity reports from rural region were seeing a decline given fewer occasions of marriage ceremonies or religious gatherings.

Sivasagar deputy commissioner, Bishnu Kamal Bora, took urgent steps over reports of mismanagement and poor infrastructure for the Covid-19 patients in Sivasagar Civil Hospital as reported by a patient in social media on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa has rushed to Sivasagar and is holding a meeting with district administration and health officials to review the Covid-19 situation in the district on Tuesday.