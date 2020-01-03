Shots fired targeting anti-CAA protestors

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia behind the incident, allege local people

HT Correspondent

GOLAGHAT, Jan 3: A group of unknown miscreants fired upon the house of Rupa and Pranjal Rajkhowa situated at Habial village here on Thursday night. In the same incident, a Maruti Van owned by Binay Baruah was also got damaged.

Both Rajkhowa couple and Baruah took the lead in organising an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitation at Ganakpukhuri on Thursday.

“I was attending to my guests when I heard gun shots outside our house. Nearly twelve rounds have been fired and some of the bullets even landed in our courtyard. After the incident we are apprehending threat to our lives as we feel so much insecured” said Rupa, who is also a president of Dhekial Gaon Panchayat.

“After our agitation programme, I went to Rajkhowa’s house to discuss some matter. My vehicle which was parked outside got severally damaged as bullets pierced through it. The entire incident is nothing but a well planned conspiracy to create an environment of terror within the masses and thereby to gag our voice of protest,” said Baruah.

It is not for the first time when leadership of anti-CAA movement have been targeted. “Previously on December 12, bullets have been fired at the house of one of our member Nitu Saikia situated at Melamora. A case has been registered with Kamargaon police station but police failed to make any headway till date”, alleged Monowar Hussain, assistant general secretary of All Assam Students Union.

People have been alleging that the BJP’s MLA of Khumtai, Mrinal Saikia is the mastermind behind all these incidents but the police did not even have the guts to interrogate Saikia. We are submitting a memorandum to the director general of police and the superintendent of police and the deputy commissioner of Golaghat demanding immediate arrest of Saikia and to ensure protection of life and property of people living in Khumtai, Hussain said.

It is too early to comment about the motive as the investigation is at an initial stage. However, we have picked up some people for interrogation and sent the empty cartridge shells to the forensic science laboratory. We are hopeful to crack the case within three to four days,” said Pushpraj Singh, superintendent of police told The Hills Times.