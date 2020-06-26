Shruti Jain makes Karbi Anglong proud 

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 25: Shruti Jain from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Diphu shared the top sixth position in Higher Secondary (Commerce) examination conducted by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), the result of which were announced on Thursday.

Shruti secured 457 out of 500. She received letter marks in English, Alternative English, Accountancy, Business Studies and Banking and Economics.

She is the daughter of Monush Jain and Bobita Jain of Matipung Tiniali.

Ashish Kumar Garg from Mailoo in West Karbi Anglong, grabbed the 5th position in the Science. He appeared the exam from Ramanujan Jr. College, Nagaon.

His father Bishnu Chetri is the headmaster of Mailoo High School and mother Arti Devi, a teacher as well of the same school. He secured 478 out of 500 marks bearing a pass per centage of 95.6%.

In the Arts stream, Karbi Anglong showed a good performance with 68.94% pass percentage.

There was no candidate in West Karbi Anglong for Science stream.

In Arts, of 3,001 appearing candidates, 156 secured first division, 589 second and 2,256 secured third position.

Of 1,167 appearing students in West Karbi Anglong, 941 were declared pass bearing a percentage of 80.63%. 73 secured first division, 277 second and 591 secured third division.

Of 466 appeared for Commerce stream, 425 were declared pass with 91.20%. 90 secured first division, 151 second and 184 secured third position. In West Karbi Anglong all 6 appeared students were declared pass. 1 secured first division, 1 second and 4 secured third division.