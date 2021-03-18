Shun the Gun and return home: ABSU to newly formed Militants

Arms movement is no longer is relevant now, issues can be solved by discussions, says ABSU

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 17: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has expressed its displeasure with the reportedly formation of new armed organization in Bodo belt by some former NDFB members and urged them to return at their respective homes for prevailing peace and harmony among the society.

In a press statement, ABSU president Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary said that it was learned that a new armed organization with the name and designation of ‘National Liberation front of

Boroland’ (NLFB) has formed recently in an unidentified location from their self declaration in print and electronic media.

Sources also revealed that some erstwhile ex-members of the NDFB were forming this organization by returning to the jungle.

In this context, the All Bodo Students Union appealed with open heart to the members of the newly formed organization to return to their own home by shunning the path of violence as early as possible.

“Sentiments and emotions under somebodies dictations and propaganda never can be a wise decision. We must keep patients and faith, as central and state government is taking dynamic role and quick response on implementation of all the clauses of the BTR Accord. Arms movement is no longer is relevant now, our issues and problems can be resolved through discussion by way of democratic and peaceful means,” the ABSU leaders said

“We also salute all former members of the NDFB who have joined the mainstream for establishing permanent peace by laying arms after the peace accord. Hence, our brothers and sisters must avoid this path of conflict and violent thinking. All are urged to come back for building a peaceful and healthy society as a nationalist members of the community and be respectful citizens after long years of struggle for the society”, ABSU leaders said.

“The BTR accord has been signed on January 27, 2020 with four groups of NDFB, ABSU & UBPO for the greater interest of the Bodo people by resolving long pending political issues with the interest for establishing permanent peace and speedy development in the region. Many clauses of the MoS has already

been implemented and the remaining clauses are in process under the bold initiative of the central and state government. Withdrawal of cases of the ex-members of the NDFB by establishing a special court is under process, rehabilitation package has been given to 1279 ex-NDFB members with continuation of their stipend and remaining are under official process, ex- gratia to martyr families has been initiated and the condition to release all the members of NDFB from various jails of Assam, India & abroad are under discussion as per legal procedures,” a statement added.

Meanwhile, Assam social welfare minister and senior BPF leader Pramila Rani Brahma has expressed displeasure over the reportedly formation of new arms organisation with nomenclature NLFB (National Liberation Front of Boroland) in Bodoland region.

Brahma while reacting on the NLFB militant outfit organisation formation by some former NDFB leaders, said that it was a resented message among the society with reportedly returned to the jungle for arms struggle in the region.

She said that people wanted peace and harmony through the BTR accord, but today some former NDFB members expressing unhappiness over the issues and returned to the jungle reportedly.

“It is an unwanted information that a new arm’s organisation reportedly formed in Bodoland region”, Brahma said.

She has urged the society to maintain peace and harmony among the society for bringing healthy life and development.

Brahma has also alleged that police administration in BTC area that BPF party members and leaders were facing torture and atrocities for months. She has urged to stop atrocities and torture on BPF leaders.