Shun violence and join mainstream: Pramod urges NLFB rebels 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 20: Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro has appealed to the newly floated National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) to shun violence and return to the mainstream.

Boro while addressing a meeting on Sunday in Kokrajhar said that BTR administration and state government have been working for upliftment and development of the citizens including former NDFB members and leaders across the region.

He said the BTR areas are at peace following the signing of the BTR accord on January 27 (2020) as all factions in NDFB have joined the mainstream.

This is the moment for integration in the society and arms struggle has no significance in the current era.

He has urged the NLFB organisation to come back to bringing peace and harmony in the region.

Boro said that BTR administration and state government has been initiating steps to impart training for skill development among the former NDFB organisation members and leaders.

A total of Rs 160 crore has been sanctioned for rehabilitation of former NDFB members.

He said that former leaders and members of the NDFB have been extended opportunities for engaging in para military forces through the special recruitment drives including CRPF, Assam police, CISF, Indian army, SSB, etc. within a few months.

Additional DGP (SB) of Assam, Hiren Nath also appealed to the newly floated NLFB militant outfit organisation to come back home leaving the arms struggle.

Meanwhile, an interaction programme of skill development of youth for self-employment in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and other areas was held at Bodofa cultural complex in Kokrajhar as well.

The interaction programme was organised by Assam police, SIPRD of state government in association with BTC administration to impart training on skill development of former leader, members of NDFB organisations.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro lit the lamp to inaugurate the programme followed by homage to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, former president of ABSU.