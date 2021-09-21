Shyam Balaji Developers step into North Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: Shyam Balaji Developers, keeping its footsteps in North Guwahati, adjacent to the fast developing Guwahati city, opened its new office here. On this occasion, the young businessman Vikas Goenka said that through this firm they would be directly connected with the land and construction works in Amingaon, Changsari, Abhaypur and adjoining areas of North Guwahati. Through this office, his goal is to open a source of big income for the land owners by constructing the best and high quality establishments on the existing land.

“What are the possible things that come to our mind whenever we talk about real estate? We can think of commercial buildings, residential apartments, warehouses, industrial sheds and land. People work in different verticals and in different segments. It is an extremely profitable business where huge income can be generated,” said Goenka while explaining his projects. He said that he started his work as a Real Estate Consultant in the year 2012 and has been associated with this business for the last 9 years. He has worked in all the verticals of real estate consultancy and understood the industry from grass root level. Mostly worked in the retail & warehousing sector where they have done great deals with top brands like Westside, Big Bazar, Tanishq, Reliance, Vishal Mega Mart, Flipkart, etc. They have always tried to maintain a wonderful relationship with their clients. He truly believes in giving his service from start to finish and beyond, which is remarkable. It has been an amazing journey for Goenka, where he has seen many ups and downs and still managed to emerge victorious. Today, he is a successful real estate consultant with a huge client base. Goenka has gone a step ahead and become a land developer now as well. He is very excited about this new work because the state’s chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s constituency is also here.

“With this effort the youths of the area will also get employment opportunities,” Goenka added.