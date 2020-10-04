SI Job scam: Police team in Nepal to nab ex-DIG

2 more arrested* Cong leader’s house raided

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: Assam Police has said that PK Dutta, a retired deputy inspector general of police (DIGP), who is one of the prime accused in the police job recruitment scam, is believed to be hiding in neighbouring Nepal. He will be caught in a few days, police said.

According to reports, an associate helped Dutta and his son reach Siliguri in West Bengal on September 23 where they spent a night in a hotel. It is speculated Dutta’s son-in-law helped the duo enter Nepal the next day.

The former police officer’s daughter is married to a Nepali citizen based in Kathmandu.

An Assam Police team is reported to be in Nepal at present and trying to bring back Dutta. Senior police officials, however, remained tight lipped about Dutta’s whereabouts as it could impact investigation and his arrest.

Dutta has been absconding since September 20, when the Assam government cancelled a written exam to recruit 597 sub-inspectors to the state police force after the question paper was leaked and was circulated on social media on September 20.

“We can assure you Dutta will be nabbed within a few days. Our investigation is on and he will be arrested whether he is in Nepal or anywhere else,” additional director general of police (law and order) GP Singh, told reporters here.

Dutta along with ruling BJP leader Diban Deka are suspected to have fleeced many candidates for posts of sub inspectors by assuring them jobs in lieu of cash. Deka is alleged to have procured the question paper ahead of the written test.

Police investigation has revealed that a day ahead of the test on September 20, many candidates had taken a mock exam in a Guwahati hotel on September 19. Nearly 70 of these candidates were staying at one of the five hotels Dutta owns in Guwahati.

Police had issued a look out notice for both Dutta and Deka and alerted income tax department (IT), enforcement directorate (ED) and department of revenue intelligence after unearthing many properties belonging to the police officer.

On September 30, Diban Deka, who had unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate from Barkhetri assembly seat in 2011, was arrested by police. The 43-year-old was expelled from the party a day after his arrest.

Deka, who was remanded to five days police custody after his arrest, has been kept at a high security lock up of the special branch in Guwahati following apprehension of threat to his life.

Prior to his arrest, the BJP leader in a Facebook post had admitted his association with the agency conducting the written exam for sub inspectors and added that he was absconding as there were threats to his life.

Continuing its crackdown into the scam, the CID on Saturday arrested two more suspects from Dibrugarh district. Both are linked to ex-DIG Dutta.

The arrested persons have been identified as Priyonath Gogoi alias Jintu Gogoi of Jibon Phukan Nagar and Dilip Gogoi alias Bhai of Borpathar area in Dibrugarh. Both have been brought to Guwahati by a CID team for interrogation.

The investigation team also carried out separate operations in Nalbari and Barpeta.

Police also raided the residence of Rakibul Islam, former general secretary of Barpeta District Congress Committee (DCC) on Saturday evening.

A joint police team from Nalbari and Barpeta district searched the residence of Islam, whose wife and sister-in-law hold government posts at panchayat and rural developments. However, the whereabouts of Islam is currently not known.

Till Saturday, Crime Branch of city Police and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police had arrested 32 people including those who lured candidates with promise of jobs as well as job applicants who were in touch with Dutta and Deka.

In a new development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly sought a detailed list of assets owned by Dutta and Deka.

Following ED’s letter, the CID has already handed over a list of both movable and immovable properties belonging to Dutta and Deka.