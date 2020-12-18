SI recruitment scam: CID files chargesheet against 36

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police filed the chargesheet in connection with leakage of question paper of a written examination for recruitment of 597 sub inspectors (SI-UB) in Assam Police before the court of the Special Judge here on Friday.

“87 days from first arrest, @AssamCid submits 2621 page chargesheet against 36 accused persons in Sub Inspector Paper leak Case. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam Kudos Team CID,” additional director general of police (law and order) GP Singh said in a tweet.

The 2,621-page chargesheet named 36 accused, including retired DIG Prasanta Kumar Dutta, Karimganj SP Kumar Sanjit Krishna and BJP leader Dibon Deka.

The other accused are: Saroj Sarma, Rubul Hazarika, Akshay Chand Baid, Hirak Jyoti Baruah, Kushal Das, Rupam Deka, Rupam Das, Tarani Kanta Banikya, Pradip Mazumder, Devaraj Das, Jaydip Borooah, Manjit Bora, Rituraj Borah, Jitu Mikir, Md. Anowar Ali, Priya Nath Gogoi @ Jintu Gogoi, Dilip Gogoi, Abhijit Boro, Mrinal Kr. Nath, Kakumoni Nath, Kumud Kalita, Jintu Nath, Subrata Sarkar, Sukanya Sarkar, Jugami Brahma, Sanjib Kr. Sarma, Kumud Goswami, Pranjal Kr. Sarmah, Pranab Bora, Alakesh Baishya, Bimal Thapa, Ashok Das and Dhrubajyoti Das.

The question paper for the written test was found leaked on social media minutes after holding of the exam, which forced the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) to cancel the exam on September 20.

The CID has registered a case No 21/2020 under section 120B, 409 of IPC read with section 66B of IT Act and sections 201,204 of IPC and Section 25 (1B) of Arms Act, section 7 (a) (b) (c)/8/12/13(1)(a) and 13(2) of PC Act) in connection with the incident on the basis of an FIR lodged by SLPRB chairman Pradeep Kumar.

During the course of investigation, several facts were brought to light which led to the adding of sections 201, 204 of IPC and 25(1-B) of Arms Act.

After getting approval from the Assam government, Sections 7(a) (b) (c)/8/12/13 (1) (a)/13(2) of P.C Act, 1988 were also added in the case.

In addition to this, Crime Branch of City Police has also registered a case No. 13/2020 under sections 120B, 420/418 of IPC on September 20. Another case vide Diphu PS Case No. 175/2020 under section 120B, 406, 409, 379, 479, 417, 426, 511 and 124A of IPC was also registered on the same day relating to the leakage of question paper.

The Crime Branch PS case No. 13/2020 was amalgamated with CID PS case No 21/2020 on the strength of court order on December 1. Similarly Diphu PS Case No. 175/2020 was also amalgamated with CID PS Case No 21/2020 on the strength of the court order dated November 25.

The CID PS case No 21/2020 was transferred after amalgamation of above mentioned two cases to the court of Special Judge as prayer was submitted by the investigation officer for adding Sections 7(a) (b) (c)/8/12/13 (1) (a)/13(2) of PC Act, 1988 on December 11.

Altogether 26 persons have been arrested by CID while 11 and 3 persons were arrested by Crime Branch and Diphu Police respectively.

Rs. 6.26 crore cash, 32 mobile phones, 11 digital video recorder, five laptops, 10 vehicle, including 1 two wheeler were also seized in connection with the case.

The interrogators had created 24 crime scenes spread over four districts.

The CID also submitted 1217-page case diary in the case. 183 witnesses have been named as prosecution witnesses. The statement of 32 witnesses have been recorded by judicial magistrate under section 164 of CrPC whereas confessional statements of 5 arrested accused have been recorded by judicial magistrate under section 164 of CrPC.