SI recruitment scam: SP, ASP go ‘missing’

Home Deptt gives nod for criminal proceedings against Krishna, Dutta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 14: Sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted raids at the residences of senior police officers Kumar Sanjit Krishna and Prasanta Kumar Dutta in connection with the sub inspector (SI) recruitment scam in Assam Police on Wednesday.

The state Home department has given its consent to the CID to initiate proceedings for the arrest of superintendent of police Kumar Sanjit Krishna and additional superintendent of police (ASP), Karimganj, Prasanta Kumar Dutta.

The two police officers whose whereabouts are currently unknown are considered to be key collaborators in the question paper leak scam based on the investigation conducted by the CID into the case.

The investigation has revealed the nexus between former deputy inspector general (DIG) of Assam police PK Dutta, expelled BJP leader Diban Deka, SP Kumar Sanjit Krishna, ASP Prasanta Kumar Dutta and a bunch of brokers who jointly conspired in the Assam Police SI recruitment scam.

The CID team raided Krishna’s residences in the city’s Ulubari area as well as in Karimganj. The team also searched the house of Karimganj additional superintendent of police Dutta in the city’s Mathura Nagar area.

The CID sleuths reportedly seized several ‘questionable’ documents from the residences of both the police officers. The CID had quizzed the officials.

The question paper of written exam for recruitment of 597 SIs in the Assam Police was leaked on the day of the exam on September 20 forcing the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) to cancel the exam.

Investigation has revealed that the question paper was first leaked from Kumar Sanjit Krishna in his official residence in Karimganj. “A bunch of question papers was brought to his residence where his friends took photograph of the paper before sending to the candidates,” sources here said.

The investigators have reason to believe that the question papers were leaked from Bongaigaon-based Akshay Telecommunication owned by Akshay Chand Baid, one of the key accused in the scam.

The sleuths of the CID has already interrogated the SP Krishna for two days in connection with the scam at CID headquarters here.

Krishna was recently transferred as the SP of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) at Barpeta.

The CID also arrested three more persons from Karimganj district on Tuesday. Of them two are police constables and the other is a driver.

They carried the question papers from Guwahati to Karimganj. It has been suspected that they were involved in the question paper leak case.

Police have arrested around 50 persons, including retired DIG Prasanta Kumar Dutta and expelled BJP leader Diban Deka on charges of playing key roles in leaking the question papers of Assam Police recruitment in return for huge cash. Over Rs, 5 crores were also seized in several raids and operations.

On the other hand, one of the key accused Akshay Chand Baid, the owner of Akshay telecommunication, who was about to get discharged from the hospital will not be released on Wednesday as he will have to undergo more tests.

Hospital authorities of Marwari Maternity Hospital and Research Centre, where Chand has been admitted, said that he was about to be discharged but he fell on the bathroom and now will have to go through some more tests.

The accused was admitted to hospital on Monday as he complained about leg pain and vomiting. Chand is also a patient of kidney and heart.

It is learnt that, Akshay Chand will have to go through a CT scan to identify the reason behind his fall in the bathroom.

Akshay Telecommunication is the company which got sub-contract for conducting the exam.