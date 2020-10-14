SI recruitment scam: Two top cops to be arrested soon

PK Dutta remanded to jail custody* Akshay Chand’s whereabouts ascertained

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 13: Senior Assam Police Service (APS) officer and superintendent of police (SP) of Karimganj district Kumar Sanjit Krishna and additional SP Prasanta Kumar Dutta will be in the police net soon in connection with sub inspector (SI) recruitment scam in Assam Police.

The question paper of written exam for recruitment of 597 SIs in the Assam Police was leaked on the day of the exam on September 20 forcing the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) to cancel the exam.

Investigation has revealed that the question paper was first leaked from Kumar Sanjit Krishna in his official residence in Karimganj. “A bunch of question papers was brought to his residence where his friends took photograph of the paper before sending to the candidates,” sources here said.

The investigators have reason to believe that the question papers were leaked from Bongaigaon-based Akshay Telecommunication owned by Akshay Chand Baid, one of the key accused in the scam.

The sleuths of the CID has already interrogated the SP Krishna for two days in connection with the scam at CID headquarters here.

Krishna was recently transferred as the SP of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) at Barpeta.

Following the transfer, a section of the local press reported that he along with Karimganj’s additional SP Prasanta Kumar Dutta has been summoned by the CID for questioning in connection with the paper leak of the sub-inspector recruitment examination.

The CID also arrested three more persons from Karimganj district on Tuesday. Of them two are police constables and the other is a driver.

They carried the question papers from Guwahati to Karimganj. It has been suspected that they were involved in the question paper leak case.

Meanwhile, police have ascertained the whereabouts of Akshay Chand Baid, one of the accused in the scam. Akshay Chand Baid, the owner of the Akshay Telecommunication is under treatment at Marwari Maternity Hospital in the city.

He has been absconding since Saturday when the police and CID raided the Bongaigaon residence and several business establishments in connection with the scam.

Chand’s Akshay Telecommunication got the sub-contract to print the exam question papers. The businessman was on run since he was named in the case.

His two other associates—Saroj Sarma and Rubul Hazarika were already arrested.

The prime accused in the scam- the retired DIG Prasanta Kumar Dutta was remanded to judicial custody after he was produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate here on Tuesday.

His six-day custody under the CID ended on Tuesday.

“Dutta has been sent to the judicial custody for 14 days after his CID custody had ended today. CID didn’t seek his remand before the court,” an Assam Police spokesperson here said.

Dutta was arrested from the Kakarbhitta area along the Indo-Nepal border while he was on run.

Another accused Diban Deka was remanded to the judicial custody on Monday.