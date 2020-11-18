SI recruitment test: Admit card issued

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: The written test for selection of sub inspectors (SI) in Assam Police will be held on November 22. Admit cards for the exam have been released by Assam Police. Candidates who had applied for the exam in 2018 can download the admit card from the website of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB).

The test will be of two hours and will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm.

“Candidates requiring further assistance for downloading the Admit Cards can approach Help Desks that would be set up in the offices of the superintendents of police, in all districts, on 19.11.2020 and 20.11.2020. Help desks will provide necessary support after verification of all records,” the recruitment board has notified.

It has asked candidates to take a post card size photograph to the exam venue along with an identity proof document. ID proof document can be Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, PAN card and voter ID card. Candidates should carry the ID proof in original and a self-attested photocopy of it, the Board has said.

“Candidates must not bring any mobile phone, smart watch, calculator, bags and ornaments or any other electronic gadgets to the test venue. Anyone found violating this rule shall be barred from appearing in the test and his/her candidature shall be rejected,” it has also notified.