Siemens to set up CoE to hone Assam youths’ skill

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: State skill, employment and entrepreneurship minister Chandra Mohan Patowary interacted with a team representing Siemens – a global technology company – to explore the possibilities of setting up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in collaboration with Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) at Guwahati.

The CoE would provide advanced industry skilling to youth of Assam.

During the interaction held at ASDM office, Betkuchi on Friday, Akhilesh Sahi, director (academic), Siemens, said that the company would provide hardware and software lab infrastructure with the latest technologies in engineering design, manufacturing, analysis, plant management, manpower, technical know-how to serve the needs of targeted industries.

The CoE would promote innovation, entrepreneurship and industry-academia partnership besides creating a skilled manpower pool to attract industries to set up units in the state.

Patowary stated that facilities provided by such a Centre of Excellence would significantly enhance the employability in the state. “The youth of Assam are highly talented. A Centre of Excellence in engineering and automation would help the students to be industry-ready,” Patowary said.

Dr. KK Dwivedi, commissioner and secretary, (skill, employment and entrepreneurship department); AP Tiwari, mission director, ASDM and other officials were present during the meeting.