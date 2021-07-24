Sikkim CM visits Kokrajhar; to visit Meghalaya 

GUWAHATI, July 23: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang is on a visit to Assam and Meghalaya. The chief minister on Friday took a pit stop at Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district where he was received by Kokrajhar deputy commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal, superintendent of police (SP) Prateek Thube and other top officials of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). “The executive members of Bodoland Executive Council were also present and expressed their gratitude to the state government for helping stranded workers during the first phase of the pandemic,” the Sikkim CM stated in a social media post. He also thanked the Assam government for the warm reception. “I extend my gratitude to the Assam government and the officials for the pleasant arrangement and also all the individuals who were present,” Tamang added.