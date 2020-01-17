Silpi award presented to Gopikanta Sinha, Apurba Bezbaruah

Rupkonwar was appreciative of and sensitive to art and beauty: Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal presented Silpi Award 2020 to eminent artists Gopikanta Sinha and Apurba Bezbaruah at the Silpi Divas celebration held at Jyoti Chitraban here on Friday.

The programme was organised by the state cultural affairs department. The award carries a citation, anga bastra, sarai and cheque worth Rs 2 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala was appreciative of and sensitive to art and beauty. It was with the vision to keep alive Jyotiprasad’s high values of character building and social reform that every year Silpi Divas was being organised.

He also urged the youth to follow the footsteps of the cultural doyen and advocated them to develop positive mindset to win over obstacles in life.

Underlining the rich natural and human resources of the state, Sonowal called upon the people to realize the worth of the inherent potential of the region to make successful headway in today’s competitive world. He urged the people to revel in hard-work to strengthen peace, unity and brotherhood in society.

The chief minister also stressed on the need to follow the teachings of legendary personalities for building a better society and called upon parents, teachers and the elderly people to guide and inspire the youth to be socially more committed, hard-working and upright. He also emphasised the need for developing ideal environment in society which could motivate the youth to exert their best for social development.

Sonowal also congratulated the awardees and lauded their remarkable contribution towards the cultural field of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, minister of state for cultural affairs, Naba Kumar Doley said that Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala was a creative genius. He aroused patriotism and gave boost to peace, unity and camaraderie in society through his creations.

In his speech, chief minister’s media advisor Hrishikesh Goswami said that Jyoti Prasad Agarwala was an inborn artist. He was engrossed in art and culture from tip to toe. For a person to be an artist requires courage and revolutionary zeal, Goswami said adding that Jyotiprasad Agarwala inspired the Assamese community with his thoughts and creative masterpieces.

While chairman of Jyoti Chitraban Pabitra Margherita anchored the programme, both the awardees also shared their views and experience on the occasion.

Sonowal also presented certificates to the winners of art competition which was held to commemorate the foundation day of Jyoti Chitraban and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Government Film and Television Institute at the celebration.

Guwahati MP Queen Oja, chief minister’s legal advisor Santanu Bharali, commissioner & secretary (cultural affairs) Preetom Saikia, cultural affairs director Bishnu Kamal Bora, Rupkonwar’s daughter-in-law Anjali Agarwala and other dignitaries were present in the programme.