Silpi Award presented to Indreswar Pegu, Namita Bhattacharjee

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: The Silpi Award 2021 was presented to eminent artists Indreswar Pegu and Namita Bhattacharjee at the Silpi Divas celebration held at Samannay Kshetra in Golaghat district on Sunday.

The programme was organised by the cultural affairs department in association with Golaghat district administration. The award carries a citation, angabastra, sarai and cheque worth Rs. 2 lakh each.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Artists are messengers of God. They make the world healthy and beautiful. Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala was an artist of the masses whose aim was to build a cultured society devoid of any social evils”.

Urging the people of the state to follow the footsteps of Rupkonwar, Sonowal said that the state government has been working to build a vibrant Assam as envisioned by the legendary artist. He also called upon the people to strengthen unity and harmony in the society.

Stating that Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala was compassionate to the needs and challenges of the farmers which he reflected in his creations, Sonowal said that inspired by the same sentiment the state government also undertook a number of steps to make the state prosperous in the agriculture sector and to make farmers economically self-sufficient. He also appreciated the younger generation for taking up farming to boost the rural economy.

Moreover, saying that the artists are lovers of nature, the chief minister said that Srimanta Sarkardev, Jyotiprasad Agarwala and other artists advocated for preservation of nature through their creative works. The chief minister further stressed on promoting more awareness about the importance of nature for human survival and informed that the government in a bid to promote pollution free environment planted more than 8 crore saplings in the state besides setting up several Sahitya Manishi Upaban.

Paying tribute to Aideu Handique who belonged to Golaghat district and was a pioneer of acting in the state, Sonowal recalled the contributions of many noted personalities of the district including Shiva Prasad Thakur, Munin Baruah, Manjula Baruah, Tapobrata Baruah etc. He also lauded the contributions of Golaghat district in the agriculture sector of the state and urged the farmers of the district to dedicate themselves with more commitment to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

On the occasion, awardees Indreswar Pegu and Namita Bhattacharjee also delivered speech sharing their feelings on receiving the award.

While director of cultural affairs Jadav Saikia delivered the welcome speech, the function was also addressed by agriculture minister Atul Bora, MoS for cultural affairs Naba Kumar Doley, MP Tapan Kumar Gogoi, MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Bhaben Bharali. Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, former minister Ajanta Neog, Assam Tea Corporation chairman Amiyo Bora, secretary of cultural affairs department Madhurima Baruah Sen, deputy commissioner Bibhas Modi, senior officials of district administration and cultural affairs department were present among others on the occasion.