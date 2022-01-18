Silpi Divas Observed at Sootea-Jamugurihat & Demow

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 17: Along with the rest of the state, Silpi divas was observed in various parts of Sootea and Jamugurihat on Monday. In this connection, the Sootea regional committee of AASU had organised a meeting at Bhaskar Jyoti Adarsha Vidyapeeth. The day-long program began with hoisting of the AASU flag by Bhaskar Buragohain, president of Sootea AASU assisted by Anjurani Bora, headmistress of the school followed by a public meeting. Kamal Rajbanshi, senior teacher of the school recalled the contributions made by Jyoti Prasad Agarwala in the field of art, culture and literature followed by Jyoti Sangeet performed by many students. All the proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Kaju Mandal, secretary of Sootea AASU unit. Similarly, Siporiya branch of Assam Sahitya Sabha in collaboration with Biswanath Zila Sahitya Sabha had organised Silpi divas centrally at Siporiya HSS premises. Besides, many educational institutions of Jamugurihat including Kusumtola Anchalic HSS, No. 2 Gotaimari LPS, Nehru LP school observed Silpi divas by offering floral tributes to the legendary artiste.

Silpi Divas observed in Demow:

DEMOW, Jan 17: Under the patronage of Demow Regional Students Union in association with Demow Town High Medium School, Silpi Divas was observed in Demow Town High Medium School premises situated in Raichai on Monday. As per the schedule, the programme started with the hoisting of flag by Prasanta Sensua, in charge president of Demow Regional Students Union. Plabon Buragohain, secretary of Demow Regional Students Union offered the swahid tarpan. The ceremonial lamp in the memory of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala was lit by Bharat Sarma, headmaster of Demow Town High Medium School. Aditya Sarma, vice-president of All Sivasagar District Students Union inaugurated the competitions. The drawing competition, jyoti sangeet competition and poem recitation competition were organised on the occasion. The winners of the competitions were felicitated with prizes.