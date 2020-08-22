Singer Joy Sing Rongpi meets watery grave, body recovered

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 21: The body of song writer and folk singer Joy Sing Rongpi (75) who met watery grave at Korkanthi River on Thursday, was recovered on Friday.

Rongpi was the member of the central committee of influential Karbi Cultural Society (KCS).

Rongpi was a resident of Teke Rongpi village.

He drowned in Korkanthi River under Dokmoka police station while crossing Korkamthi River.

The incident took place when Roping was crossing the river after a ritual performed at the bank of the river for recovery of his younger brother. His younger brother was afflicted in a disease for which Rongpi performed the ritual and sacrifices at the bank of the river for his recovery according to Karbi traditional belief.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from Golaghat and Dokmoka put in all effort to recover the body. They searched the river from Dokmoka to Doboka in Hojai district. Finally, the body was recovered at the confluence of the Doboka River and Korkanthi River at around 3:30 pm.