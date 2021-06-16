Singer Santosh Sharma appointed as state Mahila Morcha president of Bharatiya Atal Sena

HT Bureau

Guwahati, June 15: Renowned philanthropist and noted hymn singer Santosh Sharma has been appointed as Assam State Mahila Morcha president of Bharatiya Atal Sena (BAS) (Rashtriyawadi).

In an appointment letter issued by national president of Bharatiyaa Atal Sena Vishnu Singh Jadon said Sharma will look after all the issues related to women in the state along with other social activities. He further said under the leadership of Sharma, soon the executive committee of the State Mahila Morcha will be formed.

After getting responsibility Sharma said that in the coming days, the Bharatiya Atal Sena (Rashtriyawadi) Mahila Morcha of Assam Pradesh would emerge as a strong organisation of women. She also sought cooperation from every section of the society. After holding the post Bharatiya Atal Sena (Rashtriyawadi) state Mahila Morcha

distributed ration packets, masks and sanitisers among needy families as part of its first program among economically weaker families during the Corona pandemic at Jalaram Bappa Mandir, Fatasil.