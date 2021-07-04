Singhal warns of strict actions against officials failing to implement welfare schemes in Cachar 

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 3: Minister of urban development and irrigation and guardian minister of Cachar Ashok Singhal said that delay or lapses by government officials or staff in the implementation of the welfare schemes meant for the intended beneficiaries will be dealt with in a strict manner.

As a part of his two-day visit to the district, the guardian minister interacted with the top officials of the Cachar district administration on Saturday.

During the meeting at the conference hall of the Cachar deputy commissioner, Singhal said that funds sanctioned under the 15th finance commission will be utilised for the purpose of construction of toilets for girl students, drinking water facilities and electricity connection to educational institutions.

The minister gave necessary directions for formation of a committee including the Cachar DC, CEO of Cachar zilla parishad, ADC education and PWD and to implement the tasks on mission mode.

Instructing the department to ensure that the items of the public distribution system are handed over to the actual beneficiaries, the minister also said that a committee should be formed in every fair price shop in the district as per government rules.

He also asked the supply department to post a list of customers who have benefited from the food security scheme at fair price shops. As a result, the rich people who have benefited from this scheme will surrender the food security cards to the government.

It was informed in the meeting that so far only 62 people in the district have surrendered such cards.

The minister also addressed various issues of the PHE department regarding the power connection, supply of drinking water to all the houses in the district under the Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme. As a result, electrification of drinking water projects will be easier from now onwards.

The guardian minister also cautioned that if the projects under MGNREGA for the year 2016-17 and 2017-18 financial years fail to complete by next month, an FIR will be lodged.

He also sternly warned that exemplary punishment would be initiated after investigating the projects that were found to be corrupt in the context of MGNREGA.

At the review meeting on Saturday, the guardian minister lauded the work of the disaster management authority and the work of the public works department in tackling in Covid situation in the district.

Later, the guardian minister also visited Silchar Medical College and Hospital and also took stock of the status of facilities at SMC&H for Covid patients and asked the health authorities to provide the best of medical care and treatment for their speedy recovery.

The meeting was also attended by MLA, Silchar Dipyan Chakraborty, MLA Katigorah Khalil Uddin Majumder, MLA, Udharbandh Mihir Kanti Shome, MLA Lakhipur Koushik Rai, development authority chairman Manjul Dev and BJP state committee member Nitya Bhushan Dey.