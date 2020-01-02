Sit-in over CAA in Jorhat, 2 held for showing black flag to CM

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 2: Several organisations under the aegis of Jorhat unit of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) staged a sit-in-protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 in front of the deputy commissioner’s office complex here on Thursday.

The protestors holding banners and placards opposing the amended Citizenship Act, shouted slogans against Central and state governments run by BJP and also targeted top BJP leaders in Delhi and Dispur.

The protestors also sought inclusion of six ethnic groups of the state in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Several speakers, including singer and musician Jayanta Nath, former president of Jorhat Press Club Niranjan Mahanta criticised both BJP and AGP for ignoring the massive opposition and protests by the vast majority of the Assamese society towards CAA.

The other organisations which joined the protest included Saudang Jatiya Parishad, Assam, Shilpi Samaj, emedia, Jorhat apart from general public.

Meanwhile, the three youth who had protested and shown a black flag at the venue of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s meeting after laying the foundation stone of a primary health centre at Cinnamara tea estate, an ATCL garden on Monday, were arrested and remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (Jorhat) on Tuesday.

The three youth– Dipankar Gogoi and Dimpol Das (both AJYCP Borbheta unit president and secretary respectively) and Pritam Talukdar — have been booked under Sections 353, 120 (B), 294, 295 and 114 of IPC.